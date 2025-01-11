First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,830.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,800.00 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8,740.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,819.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $125.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $9,820.00 to $9,245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NVR from $9,450.00 to $8,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,531.67.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

