First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,392 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after buying an additional 148,973 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,796,000 after buying an additional 2,355,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,346,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,839,000 after buying an additional 74,212 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after buying an additional 2,246,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after buying an additional 411,808 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,676.68. This trade represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,329.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,994.18. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $533,900 and have sold 36,959 shares worth $1,382,636. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 2.9 %

WSC opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

