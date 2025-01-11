Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 44 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 112.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,752,993 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.88.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.8 %

CRWD opened at $348.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.01, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

