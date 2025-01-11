Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires New Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AerCap Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $94.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $72.80 and a twelve month high of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

