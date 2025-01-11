Fortitude Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 1,559.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 117.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth $1,691,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.93. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

