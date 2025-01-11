Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys 104 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,609,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 266.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,033,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 141.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 54.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $100.86 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $134.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.