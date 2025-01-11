Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys 55 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 148.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after buying an additional 238,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,968,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $47,725,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 34.6% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 730,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,242,000 after acquiring an additional 187,760 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $287.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.29 and a 200 day moving average of $264.88. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

