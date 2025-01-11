Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 235 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,829,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 97,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,956,000 after buying an additional 226,138 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

IEI stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.26. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3303 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

