Fortitude Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 195.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Entegris by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Entegris by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Entegris Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

