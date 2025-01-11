Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exelon by 502.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 2.3 %

EXC stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

