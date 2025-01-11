Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

UBER stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

