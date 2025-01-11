Fortitude Family Office LLC Increases Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 426.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Post by 244.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 780.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE POST opened at $105.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.09 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on POST. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $120,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,409.80. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,475,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,848.48. This represents a 29.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $4,322,051. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

