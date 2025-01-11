Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $42,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 850,753 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.98 on Friday.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

