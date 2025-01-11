Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 136.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

KMI stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 745,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,578,014. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

