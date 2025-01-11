Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases 209 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $91,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 988,666 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,726,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,378,000 after purchasing an additional 762,291 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 948,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,209,000 after purchasing an additional 682,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,238,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,735,000 after purchasing an additional 608,224 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.