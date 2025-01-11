Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases 75 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $201.58 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.19.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

