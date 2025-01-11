Fortitude Family Office LLC Raises Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 150.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 227.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,397 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 35,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.67.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,253.33. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,045.71. This represents a 54.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $227.57 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $250.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

