Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $224,461,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 232.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,229,000 after buying an additional 2,885,306 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,962,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,042,000 after buying an additional 527,716 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,953,000 after buying an additional 222,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 58.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after buying an additional 741,771 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 80,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $2,908,341.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,926.13. This represents a 39.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. This trade represents a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,040,697 over the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BROS opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

