Fortitude Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Fortitude Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after buying an additional 1,034,365 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 79.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 41,755 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 126.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $27.33 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of -56.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -208.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

