Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 276 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 35.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,886 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $238,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AptarGroup by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

ATR stock opened at $153.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

