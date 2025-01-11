Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 285 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,480,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $86,883,000. TPG GP A LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $60.83 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.