Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 449 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DOX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

