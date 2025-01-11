Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires New Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter worth $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,176,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Robert Half by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 152,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI opened at $65.63 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

