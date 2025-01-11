Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 189.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 97.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $104.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

