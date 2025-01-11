Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2025

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDISFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 189.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 97.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $104.41.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.