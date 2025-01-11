Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 330.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

HOLX stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

