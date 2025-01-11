Fulton Bank N.A. Has $225,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $158.40 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $156.10 and a 1-year high of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average of $185.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 63.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hershey from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.21.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

