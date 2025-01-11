Fulton Bank N.A. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 211,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $240.75 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $211.03 and a 52 week high of $292.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.59 and a 200-day moving average of $256.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total transaction of $205,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,563.02. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

