Fulton Bank N.A. Has $362,000 Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,576,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 327,802 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,392,000 after purchasing an additional 471,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

HP opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

