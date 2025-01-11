Fulton Bank N.A. Has $399,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $2,282,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $117.79 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $126.30. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

