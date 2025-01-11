Fulton Bank N.A. Has $410,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leidos in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $205.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $149.38 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.73 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.