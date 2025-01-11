Fulton Bank N.A. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $42,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:IR opened at $87.08 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

