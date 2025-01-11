Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $7,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $237.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.41. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $1,309,864.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,797,302.40. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $368,689.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,677.18. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

