Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $229,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth about $309,000.

BLOK opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

