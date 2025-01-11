Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 545.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $45,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 276.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

