Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.3 %

EXPE opened at $180.20 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,779.35. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

