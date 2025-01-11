Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $105.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.89 and a 12 month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

