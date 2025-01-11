Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 126,900.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,904. This represents a 17.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $1,100,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,976.08. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,277. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

