Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SW opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.55. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 672.22%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

