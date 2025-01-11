Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,129 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

