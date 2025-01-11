Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 499 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECK. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

