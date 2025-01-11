Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,525 shares of company stock valued at $88,134,141. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.6 %
TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,262.41 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,004.25 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,281.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,306.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
