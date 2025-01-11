Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $159.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $140.12 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average of $163.32.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

