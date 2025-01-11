Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,520 shares of company stock worth $2,083,803 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $120.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

