Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 100 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $216.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

