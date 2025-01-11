Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 192 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $105.89 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

