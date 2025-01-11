Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 832 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %

HAS stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.