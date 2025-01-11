Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

CF stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,224,470. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.