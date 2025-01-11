FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Air Canada Issued By Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.60.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$21.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.00. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total value of C$130,246.80. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

