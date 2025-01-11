FY2026 Earnings Estimate for NEP Issued By Scotiabank

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.06. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.27%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 168.35%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

