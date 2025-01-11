FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Okta Issued By Scotiabank

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Okta in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Okta from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.45.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -241.06, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Okta by 117.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,890 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,356,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,955,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,503,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Okta by 20.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after buying an additional 178,011 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,797 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $217,131.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,229.08. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,129 shares of company stock worth $47,937,652. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

